Hawks' Justin Anderson: Season-high 24 points in win
Anderson finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes in the Hawks' overtime victory over the Bucks on Sunday.
Anderson drew his second start of the season on Sunday, filling in for Taruean Prince (foot). He played a season-high 31 minutes while piling up season highs in points and rebounds. Averaging just 7.9 minutes per game this season, he'll likely have his playing time reduced when Prince returns to action.
