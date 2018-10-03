Hawks' Justin Anderson: To be re-evaluated next week
Anderson (leg) will be re-evaluated next week, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Anderson continues to recover from surgery he underwent in late June to alleviate the recurring tibial stress in his leg. He may be able to participate in the late parts of training camp with hopes of being ready for the regular season. We should find out more once he's looked at again by team doctors.
More News
-
Hawks' Justin Anderson: To be reevaluated in two weeks•
-
Hawks' Justin Anderson: Dealt to Atlanta•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Undergoes tibia surgery•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Scores season-high 25 points in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Scores two points in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Active and available Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.