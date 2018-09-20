Hawks' Justin Anderson: To be reevaluated in two weeks

Anderson (leg) won't be ready for the start of training camp and is expected to be reevaluated in two weeks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Anderson underwent surgery on June 29 to alleviate the recurring tibial stress in his left leg and continues to work his way through the recovery process. He'll likely miss most of training camp and the preseason schedule as a result, though further word on a return date should be provided in two weeks when he's reevaluated. When healthy, Anderson is expected to provide a scoring punch off the bench, but he likely won't see enough minutes to be fantasy relevant in the bulk of formats.