Anderson (leg) is still not practicing and is not expected to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Knicks, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Anderson has been making his way back from leg surgery he underwent back in June and is still being evaluated on a regular basis. He still has't been given a clear recovery timetable, but it looks like it will extend into the first week of the regular season at the very least. It's unclear exactly what sort of role Anderson will play with the Hawks once healthy, but he's expected to play a reserve role given the number of young players Atlanta currently has on the wing.