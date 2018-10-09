Hawks' Justin Anderson: Won't play Wednesday
Anderson (leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against San Antonio, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
As expected, Anderson won't take the court while he's continuing to rehab from surgery in June on his left leg. He'll be re-evaluated in a week to determine the next step in his recovery process.
