Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) finished with five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 113-89 loss to the Knicks.

Holiday cleared health and safety protocols and was available to play in Monday's 121-114 loss to the Thunder, but it wasn't until Wednesday that he cracked head coach Nate McMillan's rotation. The veteran wing hasn't been a regular fixture in the rotation this season, but that may change in the short term while the Hawks are down three starters in De'Andre Hunter (hip), John Collins (ankle) and Dejounte Murray (ankle).