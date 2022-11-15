Holiday did not see the floor during Monday's win over the Bucks.

Holiday hasn't been effective for Atlanta this season. The veteran is shooting just 33.9 percent from three -- where he makes his living. He's still contributing a solid 1.2 steals in 19.4 minutes per game. But he has the worst point differential on the team, with the Hawks allowing 10.6 more points per 100 possessions with Holiday on the floor. Coach Nate McMillan has maybe seen enough, and he opted not to play Holiday on Monday. Instead, AJ Griffin saw 17 minutes and Jalen Johnson saw 15 minutes.