Holiday contributed 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt) across 23 minutes during Monday's 117-98 victory over the Bucks.

Holiday surpassed the double-digit scoring mark off the bench, leading the Hawks with a team-high four threes in the blowout victory. Holiday set a new season-high in shots made from three, with his previous season-best mark occurring Oct. 21 against Orlando when he sunk three shots from deep. In 10 contests this season, Holiday has scored 10 or more points three times.