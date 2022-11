Holiday chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one assist and one block over 24 minutes during Monday's 139-109 loss to the Raptors.

Holiday had a season-high 12 points in the loss, his second straight game scoring in double-digits. While he has been able to carve out a regular role for himself, his production has been far from noteworthy. Currently sitting outside the top 250, he can be safely left on waivers in all moderately shallow formats.