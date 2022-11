Holiday has been ruled out Wednesday against Orlando due to the league's health and safety protocols, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.

Holiday wasn't listed on the Hawks' initial injury report for Wednesday's matchup, but he'll be unable to suit up due to the league's health and safety protocols. It's unclear whether he'll be forced to miss additional games, but his absence leaves the Hawks particularly shorthanded in the frontcourt since Jalen Johnson (ankle) is doubtful.