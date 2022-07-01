Holiday -- along with Maurice Harkless and a future first-round pick -- was traded Friday from the Kings to the Hawks for Kevin Huerter, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After trading for Dejounte Murray, the Hawks have opted to deal Huerter for more size and defense. Holiday should fit in as a swiss army knife, able to play any position on the wing in a three-and-D role. Last season between Indiana and Sacramento, the 33-year-old averaged 10.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 36.7 percent from deep.