Holiday will be available for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Holiday landed on the injury report Tuesday with a non-COVID illness and was listed as questionable. However, he appears to have cleared the aliment and will be available Wednesday. Holiday has come off the bench in each of the first three games of the season and is averaging 5.0 points, 1.7 assists and 1.7 threes in 18.7 minutes per contest.