Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Converted to standard deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace's two-way contract was converted to a standard one-year deal on Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Wallace apparently made a strong impression on the coaching staff during training camp. Across four preseason appearances, Wallace averaged 5.5 points, 5.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 16.6 minutes per contest.
