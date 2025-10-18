default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wallace's two-way contract was converted to a standard one-year deal on Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Wallace apparently made a strong impression on the coaching staff during training camp. Across four preseason appearances, Wallace averaged 5.5 points, 5.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 16.6 minutes per contest.

More News