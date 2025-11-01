Wallace posted 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Friday's 128-108 victory over the Pacers.

Wallace provided steady production off the bench despite logging only 17 minutes on the night. He handled his heaviest workload of the young season and rewarded his squad with season highs in points, rebounds and assists. Wallace is still trying to make his way into the rotation and doesn't currently hold much value.