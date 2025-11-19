Wallace chipped in seven points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one steal across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Pistons.

After a brief stint in the starting lineup, Wallace has seen his role decrease considerably, as he has not seen the court over 15 minutes in three consecutive contests, even with the absence of Trae Young (knee). In 14 games this season, Wallace is averaging 4.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.1 blocks and 1.1 threes.