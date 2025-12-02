Wallace supplied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists across 16 minutes during Monday's 99-98 loss to the Pistons.

Wallace failed to score for the third time in the past four games, continuing to play a minor role despite the fact that Trae Young is sidelined with a knee injury. In seven games over the past two weeks, Wallace has averaged just 4.4 points and 2.4 assists per game, leaving him well off the fantasy radar outside very deep formats.