Wallace recorded seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes in Monday's 132-123 victory over the 76ers.

Wallace had played just seven total minutes over his three appearances with the Hawks since the All-Star break before he was thrust into the starting five Monday while Trae Young (quadricep) sat out. While his minutes were strong, Wallace's poor shooting performance and lack of peripheral contributions took away from the value he provided in the assists column. If Young is cleared to play in the Hawks' next game Wednesday versus the Hornets, Wallace will most likely drop out of the rotation entirely. A two-way player, Wallace can be active in just nine of the Hawks' remaining 17 games, so Atlanta may prefer to make him available on the occasions the team is missing a rotation player or two.