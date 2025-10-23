default-cbs-image
Wallace exited Wednesday's game against Toronto and went back to the locker room after hitting his face on the floor, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Wallace got tripped up and hit the hardwood without being able to brace himself. The backup guard immediately went back to the locker room. While he's sidelined, Luke Kennard and Vit Krejci are candidates for more minutes.

