Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Iffy for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Wallace's availability for Sunday's game is uncertain as he deals with flu-like symptoms. The 26-year-old had seen limited action to start the year but logged 17 minutes in his last outing Friday, posting 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal with Trae Young (knee) out. If Wallace is unable to play, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard will be tasked with handling the bulk of the work at point guard.