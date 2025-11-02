Wallace (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Wallace's availability for Sunday's game is uncertain as he deals with flu-like symptoms. The 26-year-old had seen limited action to start the year but logged 17 minutes in his last outing Friday, posting 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal with Trae Young (knee) out. If Wallace is unable to play, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard will be tasked with handling the bulk of the work at point guard.