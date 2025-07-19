Wallace agreed to a two-way contract with the Hawks on Friday.

Wallace is returning to the Hawks on another two-way contract after hitting restricted free agency this summer. He appeared in 31 regular-season games (five starts) at the NBA level last season, averaging 5.4 points, 2.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds across 16.2 minutes per contest. The guard's best showing came April 13, when he notched his first career triple-double against the Magic.