The Hawks signed Wallace to a training camp deal Friday, Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Wallace has yet to make an NBA appearance but spent the last two seasons in the G League. In 2022-23, he averaged 14.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 32.6 minutes across 30 games for the Ontario Clippers. Wallace will likely join Atlanta's G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, to start 2023-24.