Wallace and the Hawks agreed to a two-way contract Monday.

Wallace has been playing for the Hawks during the Summer League, averaging 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in 24.3 minutes across two games. He showcased his talents with the Skyhawks in the G League during the 2023-24 season, posting averages of 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals.