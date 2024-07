Wallace generated 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and three steals during 27 minutes of Saturday's 90-82 loss to the Knicks in Summer League.

Wallace took advantage of the injuries to Zaccharie Risacher (quad), Mouhamed Gueye (hip) and Nikola Djurisic (foot). taking on a lead role offensively. Wallace has shined this Summer, earning a two-way pact with the Hawks as he begins his fourth professional season.