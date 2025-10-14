Wallace (illness) finished with five points (2-7FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and four assists in 13 minutes during Monday's preseason win over Miami.

Wallace's night ended after halftime due to an illness he tried to play through. The two-way player started for the depleted Hawks on Monday, but he'll likely open the regular season with the G League's College Park Skyhawks.