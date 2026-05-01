Wallace closed Thursday's 140-89 loss to New York in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 10 minutes.

With the Knicks putting this game out of reach early on, Wallace made his third appearance of the postseason -- he played a combined six minutes in his previous two appearances. Wallace was used sparingly by the Hawks in 2025-26, appearing in 53 regular-season games with averages of 3.5 points, 1.8 assists, 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 10.1 minutes per contest.