Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Not starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's exhibition with the Rockets, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Wallace started in Monday's exhibition with the Hawks resting most of their key guys, but with everyone back Thursday evening, Wallace will return to a negligible reserve role. He's not worth drafting in most leagues.
