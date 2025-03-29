Wallace (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Wallace will miss a ninth straight game for the Hawks on Sunday due to a sprained right shoulder. The next opportunity for the rookie guard to return to the floor for Atlanta will be Tuesday against the Trail Blazers.
