Wallace (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Wallace hasn't made an appearance since sustaining the AC joint sprain in his right shoulder while playing in the G League on March 13, and there's no clear timetable for his return. The two-way combo guard's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Rockets.
