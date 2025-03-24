Wallace (shoulder) is out for Tuesday's game against Houston, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Wallace is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, so he can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Thursday's tilt against Miami. The two-way player's absence Tuesday shouldn't have an impact on Atlanta's rotation.
