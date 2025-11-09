default-cbs-image
Wallace will start in Saturday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

With Trae Young (knee), Luke Kennard (illness) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (back) all sidelined, Wallace will get the starting nod for the first time this season. Over his last five regular-season appearances, the 26-year-old point guard has averaged 5.0 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game. He is expected to see a significant bump in playing time Saturday.

