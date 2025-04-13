Wallace is in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Magic on Sunday.
Wallace will make his fifth start of the season with the Hawks resting Trae Young (Achilles), Dyson Daniels (rest) and Caris LeVert (knee). Wallace hasn't seen much playing time as of late but should see an extended run in Sunday's regular-season finale.
