Wallace (shoulder) is out for Tuesday's game against Portland, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Tuesday will mark a 10th straight absence due to a sprained right shoulder for Wallace, who holds no clear timetable for a return ahead of Wednesday's tilt against Dallas. However, the rookie guard's absence shouldn't have a major impact on Atlanta's rotation against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Remains out for Sunday•
-
Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Absence continuing Thursday•
-
Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Sits out with shoulder sprain•
-
Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Hands out six assists in spot start•