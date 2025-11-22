Wallace (personal) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Wallace will be sidelined for Saturday's road contest due to personal reasons, and his next opportunity to play is Sunday against the Hornets at home. He is averaging 15.7 minutes per game in a reserve role this season, so his absence means more minutes are available for Luke Kennard and Vit Krejci.