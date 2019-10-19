Play

Hawks' Kenny Gabriel: Signs with Atlanta

Gabriel signed with Atlanta on Friday, Insidehoops.com reports.

Gabriel, who averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent from three for Turk Telekom of the EuroCup league last year, was signed by the Hawks on Friday. If he's able to make the roster, Gabriel could provide some intriguing floor spacing.

Our Latest Stories