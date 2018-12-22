Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Another 20-point effort Friday
Bazemore had 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 114-107 victory over New York.
Bazemore continues to play well in the absence of Taurean Prince (ankle), dropping at least 20 points for the fourth tie in his last seven games. Across that time he is averaging 17.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.1 steals, and 2.4 three-pointers. Those numbers are certainly deserving of a standard league roster spot.
