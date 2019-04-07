Bazemore (hip) is available to play in Sunday's matchup versus the Bucks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

With more than a few Hawks either injured or being rested for Sunday's game, Bazemore will return to the lineup after missing Friday's game against Orlando. With Kevin Huerter (back) listed as questionable for Sunday, Bazemore may take on an extended role versus the Bucks.

