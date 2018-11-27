Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Available to play Tuesday
Bazemore (ankle) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
As expected, Bazemore will suit up and play in Miami on Tuesday after popping up on the injury report with a probable tag. There's been nothing to suggest that Bazemore will be limited in any way, so expect him to be a full go against the Heat.
