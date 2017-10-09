Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Back in the lineup Monday
Bazemore will return to the starting lineup for Monday's preseason matchup with the Grizzlies, Grizzlies radio play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine reports.
Bazemore and Dennis Schroder each took the last game off for rest, but will both be back in the starting lineup against the Grizzlies. Look for Bazemore to take on his usual workload as he looks to lock in prior to the regular season opener on Oct. 18 against the Mavericks.
