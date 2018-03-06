Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Back in the lineup Tuesday
Bazemore is back in the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Bazemore received the night off for rest Sunday against the Suns, but as expected, will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's contest. Considering he wasn't dealing with any sort of injury, Bazemore should be in line for a full workload, so fantasy owners can go ahead and activate him as usual.
