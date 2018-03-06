Bazemore is back in the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Bazemore received the night off for rest Sunday against the Suns, but as expected, will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's contest. Considering he wasn't dealing with any sort of injury, Bazemore should be in line for a full workload, so fantasy owners can go ahead and activate him as usual.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories