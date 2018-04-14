Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Best season to date
Bazemore averaged 12.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 65 games played for the Hawks during the 2017-18 NBA season.
Bazemore had his best season to date as he basically improved every statistical category from last year. For example, the 27-year-old's free-throw and three-point percentages increased substantially. Bazemore is under contract through next season with a player option for 2019-20 and is set to make $15.5 million next year.
More News
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Timeline updated to 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will need 3-to-4 weeks to recover•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will miss rest of season•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will miss 'several weeks' with bone bruise•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Leaves game with sprained knee Sunday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 14 points Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....