Bazemore averaged 12.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 65 games played for the Hawks during the 2017-18 NBA season.

Bazemore had his best season to date as he basically improved every statistical category from last year. For example, the 27-year-old's free-throw and three-point percentages increased substantially. Bazemore is under contract through next season with a player option for 2019-20 and is set to make $15.5 million next year.