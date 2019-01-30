Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Cleared to play 20 minutes
Bazemore (ankle) will make his return Wednesday against the Kings and will be on a 20-minute restriction, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Bazemore, as a result of a right ankle sprain, has been sidelined since Dec. 31. Prior to his injury, he was averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals across 27.4 minutes. Coach Lloyd Pierce will opt to ease the veteran back into that workload. With Bazemore back in the fold, DeAndre' Bembry and Kevin Huerter could see a reduction in workload.
