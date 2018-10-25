Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Closes out game with team-leading 32 points
Bazemore contributed 32 points (12-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and three steals across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 11-104 win over the Mavericks.
Trae Young has dominated the headlines for the Hawks in the early going, but on Wednesday it was Bazemore who displayed late-game heroics in bringing the Hawks back from the bink. He laid down a thundering dunk in the closing minute to essentially seal the win, which was one highlight among many that Bazemore displayed on the court of the newly-minted State Farm Arena. Now in his sixth year in Atlanta, Bazemore has largely toiled in the second unit with occasional starts but has come alive in an every-day, first unit role. Although it's early in the season, he is on pace to have his best season to date.
