Bazemore will come off the bench Wednesday against the Spurs, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

With Taurean Prince (personal) back in the starting five, Bazemore will come off the pine. In 16 games as a reserve this season, he's averaging 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steal across 20.3 minutes.