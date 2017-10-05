Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Commits five turnovers Wednesday
Bazemore finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and five turnovers across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 109-93 win over the Cavaliers.
Bazemore has seemed passive over the team's first two preseason games, pulling up for just nine shots across 36 total minutes. He's also turned the ball over a combined seven times. There's still time for him to catch a rhythm before the regular season, but his lack of volume is a cause for concern as the team's seemingly No. 2 option.
