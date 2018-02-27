Bazemore registered 12 points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 26 minutes in Monday's 123-104 loss to the Lakers.

Bazemore struggled from the field Monday night, but did find a way to score by getting to the charity stripe a season-high 10 times. His main contributions come from rebounding from the guard position, but with the Hawks' season a lost cause, the Hawks may explore other guard options to see what the youth on their roster can do offensively.