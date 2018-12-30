Bazemore exited in the third quarter of Saturday's 111-108 win over the Cavaliers with a right ankle sprain, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bazemore played 20 minutes before departing, finishing with five points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal. The early exit spelled an end to an excellent stretch for the swingman, who had averaged 18.7 points (on 45 percent shooting from the field), 4.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers, 2.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 32.1 minutes per game over the preceding 10 outings. The Hawks should provide an update on Bazemore's status for Monday's game against the Pacers following morning shootaround that day.