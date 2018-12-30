Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Dealing with sprained ankle
Bazemore exited in the third quarter of Saturday's 111-108 win over the Cavaliers with a right ankle sprain, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bazemore played 20 minutes before departing, finishing with five points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal. The early exit spelled an end to an excellent stretch for the swingman, who had averaged 18.7 points (on 45 percent shooting from the field), 4.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers, 2.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 32.1 minutes per game over the preceding 10 outings. The Hawks should provide an update on Bazemore's status for Monday's game against the Pacers following morning shootaround that day.
More News
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Heads to locker room•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Ties season high in scoring•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Another 20-point effort Friday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 20 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Strong effort in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Totals 22 points Wednesday•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...