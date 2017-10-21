Bazemore tallied 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three steals, two assists and one rebound across 26 minutes during Friday's 109-91 loss to the Hornets.

Bazemore has taken just 16 shots through the Hawks' first two games. With Tim Hardaway Jr. in New York, it seemed possible Bazemore might play a bigger part in Atlanta's offense. But, right now, it's looking like he'll hover around last year's averages of 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.