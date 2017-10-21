Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Decent two-way effort Friday
Bazemore tallied 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three steals, two assists and one rebound across 26 minutes during Friday's 109-91 loss to the Hornets.
Bazemore has taken just 16 shots through the Hawks' first two games. With Tim Hardaway Jr. in New York, it seemed possible Bazemore might play a bigger part in Atlanta's offense. But, right now, it's looking like he'll hover around last year's averages of 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
More News
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores game-high 20 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Back in the lineup Monday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Won't play Friday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Commits five turnovers Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will play Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Probable Sunday with knee bruise•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....