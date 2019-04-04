Bazemore is doubtful for Friday's game against the Magic due to a left adductor strain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Bazemore was in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's win due to the same injury, but he ended up playing. That said, it appears he aggravated things, as it's unlikely he sees the court Friday. If that's the case, it would open up time for the likes of DeAndre' Bembry and Justin Anderson.