Bazemore was held scoreless (0-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and contributed five rebounds and four assists in 14 minutes Wednesday in the Hawks' 131-123 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

It's difficult to be as unproductive in limited minutes as Bazemore was Wednesday, with the Hawks going minus-19 during his time on the floor. Prior to getting hurt in late December, Bazemore emerged as a must-own player after averaging 17.5 points over an 11-game stretch, but he's been a disaster since returning to action in late January. He's cleared double figures in scoring just six times in 13 contests and is shooting 39.7 percent from the floor over that span.