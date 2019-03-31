Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Expected to play Sunday
Bazemore (thigh) is expected to play Sunday against the Bucks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Bazemore was initially listed as questionable, and while the Hawks are yet to make a decision on his status, he was able to go through shootaround and is trending in the right direction as tip-off approaches. In Friday's loss to Portland, Bazemore played 21 minutes off the bench and finished with three points and seven rebounds.
More News
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Well-rounded line in Sunday's win•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Posts above-average production•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Dreadful in limited minutes•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Makes impact in start•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.