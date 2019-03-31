Bazemore (thigh) is expected to play Sunday against the Bucks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Bazemore was initially listed as questionable, and while the Hawks are yet to make a decision on his status, he was able to go through shootaround and is trending in the right direction as tip-off approaches. In Friday's loss to Portland, Bazemore played 21 minutes off the bench and finished with three points and seven rebounds.